Phnom Penh: Sin Chankol, the son of Sin Chanchaya and grandson of the late, great, Sin Sisamouth, has died at the age of 38.

Sin Chakol will be remembered as a brother, a gentle father, respectful, mature, and a strong pillar of the family.

A traditional funeral will be held in Chak Angre Krom, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. SWIFT