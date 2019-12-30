Crime FEATURED Latest 

Monk Detained With Boar Teeth In Indian Airport

Security personnel at the baggage screening area of Kempegowda International Airport detained a 44-year-old Cambodian monk after finding three teeth of wild boar in his bag on Wednesday.

The accused, Chan Sopheap, was scheduled to board a domestic flight to Varanasi around 1 p.m.

The CISF personnel, while scanning his baggage, found the teeth. Upon checking, they found that the teeth belonged to a wild boar.

Chan was detained for questioning. He failed to reveal the source of the teeth.

Based on a complaint filed by Surendra Yadav, security in-charge, the airport police booked Chan under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating to ascertain the source of the teeth.

THE HINDU (Stock Photo)

