Customs Seize Cigarettes

Preah Sihanouk Province: On December 29, 2019, a container truck full of cigarettes was stopped.

Customs authorities searched the container truck on National Highway 4, cracking down on smuggling and seized 1,160 cartons of cigarettes.

Authorities confirmed that all cigarettes had no stamps, no customs duties, import duties or other relevant documents of customs rules.  The evidence was kept at customs offices.

A Chinese smuggling ring is reported to be behind the operation. AREY

