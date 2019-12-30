Phnom Penh: A group of around 10 Chinese people went to the Chinese Commerce Office (Consulate) to ask for intervention with a Chinese company Liang Guang Som . The incident occurred at 9:40 pm on December 30 , 2019 at # 432 C Monivong Blvd, Village 13, Tonle Bassac Commune, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to the men, they have problems with China’s Liang Guang Som company and asked the commerce office help solve a dispute over unpaid salaries.

By 10.20 on the same morning, 7 people left for the Chinese Embassy, while 3 Chinese nationals remained behind with their luggage. TDN