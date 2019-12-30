Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Man Without Passport Eating From Trash

Siem Reap: Immigration Police in Siem Reap Provincial Police arrested a foreigner in connection with a case of illegal over stay at 8:30 am on December 30, 2019 .

Immigrantion police said that the foreigner, YAN SHAOBING, a 23-year-old Chinese man, had no job, and no place to stay after he arrived in the Kingdom on October 22, 2019 at the Siem Reap International Airport as a tourist.

After his passport was stolen he resorted to picking up food from the trash. He was sent to Siem Reap immigration center for legal action.

កម្លាំងនគរបាលការិយាល័យស៊ើបអង្កេត និងអនុវត្តនីតិវិធី នៃស្នងការដ្ឋាននគរបាលខេត្តសៀមរាប នាវេលាម៉ោង ០៨និង៣០នាទី ថ្ងៃទី៣០…

បាន​បង្ហោះ​ដោយ អគ្គនាយកដ្ឋានអន្តោប្រវេសន៍ – General Department of Immigration – GDI នៅ អាទិត្យ 29 ធ្នូ 2019

