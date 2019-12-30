Siem Reap: Immigration Police in Siem Reap Provincial Police arrested a foreigner in connection with a case of illegal over stay at 8:30 am on December 30, 2019 .

Immigrantion police said that the foreigner, YAN SHAOBING, a 23-year-old Chinese man, had no job, and no place to stay after he arrived in the Kingdom on October 22, 2019 at the Siem Reap International Airport as a tourist.

After his passport was stolen he resorted to picking up food from the trash. He was sent to Siem Reap immigration center for legal action.