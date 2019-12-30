Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Man And Filipino Woman Arrested In Siem Reap

cne3 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Siem Reap: Provincial Immigration Departments took in two foreign females.

LIU FENG, a 38-year-old Chinese national was detained in connection with a string of aggravated robberies (property-violence) on December 24. 2019 in Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap town.

RAMIREZ ANGELITA SALVADOR, 48 year old Filipino was arrested for fraud carried out on 18 October 2019 at a rented house in Siem Reap.

The two foreigners were ordered to be temporarily detained at the Siem Reap Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning and setting up a case before the provincial court. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

CINTRI Take Break- Keep City Tidy!

cne0

Tensions On Laos Border

cne0

UPDATE: US Man Charged With Indecent Acts Against Children

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *