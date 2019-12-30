Kandal: Provincial Police arrested a man with a counterfeit dollar note on December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crown Point Resort, Chrey Thom, Kandal Province.

The suspect, YE.YUNHAO, is a 22-year-old male, a Chinese casino staff.

One counterfeit $ 100 note was taken as evidence

Before the incident, a Chinese man, YE.YUNHAO, allegedly tried to fake $ 100 bill to play on the fish game at the Crown Resort, while a staff member named Nim Bunthoeun reported this to head of security.

The security team came and checked the cash and called in police, who took the suspect away for further questioning.

PPR