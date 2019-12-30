Kompong Speu: On December 25, 2019, at man was detained on National Road 4, between Km 92-93 in Chamkar Chek village, Traeng Treyeung commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

The suspect, Seng Savoeun (Chen), a 21-year-old male, was driving a vehicle (carrying land) in the village.

Several packages of white powder package (195), were found hidden inside candy wrappers, along with 21 glass ‘crack’ pipes.



The suspect and evidence was sent to the Kompong Speu Provincial Police Command. POST NEWS