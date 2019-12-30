Crime FEATURED Latest 

Candyman Caught With Drugs And Pipes

cne7 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kompong Speu: On December 25, 2019, at man was detained on National Road 4, between Km 92-93 in Chamkar Chek village, Traeng Treyeung commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

The suspect, Seng Savoeun (Chen), a 21-year-old male, was driving a vehicle (carrying land) in the village.

Several packages of white powder package (195), were found hidden inside candy wrappers, along with 21 glass ‘crack’ pipes.

The suspect and evidence was sent to the Kompong Speu Provincial Police Command. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Jake Bayer Arrested For Violence In Siem Reap

cne0

‘Artist Cambodia’s’ Tributes

cne0

Runaway Drunk Chinese In Porsche Pays Out Compo

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *