Preah Sihanouk: On the afternoon of 29 December on Ta Khiev, Ream commune, Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province, the body of a British man, Shaun Parry, aged about 50 years old, was found.

He is reported to have died between the jungle and the beach.

A forensic examination concluded that the cause of death a heart attack. The body has now been sent to the provincial hospital for further procedures.