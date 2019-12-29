Prey Nup district: According to preliminary reports, dozens of people are collecting oil flowing down a canal along National Road 3 near Boeung Veng village, Veal Rinh commune.

Authorities have confirmed that the fuel came from a tanker truck.

According to the gas station’s owner, about 3,000 liters of diesel was leaked from the tank at the site after a technical malfunction.

According to the report, neither the owners nor the authorities have banned people from collecting the fuel from the water, which was in full swing at 1 pm on December 29. KOHSANTEPHEAP