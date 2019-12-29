Phnom Penh: A Meeting of Chinese Investment Partners for the Development of “Koh Rong Silver Beach Recreation Project” was held on the night of December 28, 2019, in the presence of Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce.

Oknha Kith Meng said he considers the private sector to be an important partner with the Royal Government of Cambodia to expand the national economy, create jobs, increase revenue and create national wealth.

At the meeting, Preah Sihanouk governor HE Kouch Chamrouen fully supported the project and it is hoped that after the completion of the 34 city roads, the international tourists, especially Chinese tourists, will visit and invest in the country, making Preah Sihanouk province is even more popular.

It is worth noting that the Royal Group of tycoons Kith Meng is a major developer on Koh Rong. The company has set up a luxury resort on the island called Royal Sands Resort. SWIFT