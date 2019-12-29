Phnom Penh: Two Chinese men were arrested after three of them broke into a car and stole a large amount of cash and phones.

The arrests took place at 8:30 am on December 29, 2019, in Kbal Dam 2 village, Kap 2 commune, Por Sen Chey district, Phnom Penh.



The two suspects were named as XU LINHUA, 31 and LI JIANFEN, 35. Another man, aged 25 years old escaped.

The victim, Eng Leang, a 25-year-old Cambodian national stopped her Tundra near the Chhouk Meas market and walked into a store for a moment, when she came out the car door was open and USD money (*either $1000 or $10,000 depending on source) along with Thai Baht, 800,000 riel and phones were gone.

The victim was immediately reported to the police for an investigation and a camera check led to the arrests.