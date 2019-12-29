Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Kidnapper Caught In Poipet

Banteay Meanchey: At 4:20 pm onDecember 28, 2019, Poipet City Police Inspectorate and Chinese authorities under the direct command of the Poipet City Anti-Money Laundering Bureau conducted a search and arrested a suspect for intentional injury and forcible confinement in front of a Chinese food store in Poipet.

LYU YULONG, a Chinese male, has been referred to the anti-trafficking department for legal action and is reported to be facing deportation to China. POST

