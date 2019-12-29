Phnom Penh – The Anti-Corruption Unit on the morning of December 29, 2019 sent a deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on charges of corruption.

Kruy Lim Heng, 45, deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and former Cambodian Consul General in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, was arrested on Dec. 27 for questioning over a corruption case during his tenure in China.

Kuch Kimlong, a spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, declined to comment, citing a pending trial.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informed Swift News on the morning of December 29, 2019 that Kruy Lim Heng is suspected of intentional destruction, abuse of power and other acts between 2016 and June 2018, involving visa fraud and irregularities in the Consulate General’s budget spending.

UPDATE:

Unofficial sources have revealed that Kruy Lim Heng, 45, is suspected of intentional destruction (*of evidence?) and obstruction (*of investigation?) and disorderly abuses of power and conduct from 2016 to June 2018, and non-declaration of assets and liabilities in Cambodia from 2015 to 2019.

The unofficial source said Kruy Lim Heng was involved in the loss of 1,600 sticker visas, 500 fraudulent visas and misuse of budget of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Kunming, Yunnan Province, People’s Republic of China.