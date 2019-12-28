Pailin: A suspect was arrested after 3 chickens were stolen on December 25, 2019.

The criminal force of the Pailin Police Inspectorate received a complaint from Chheng Keng, a 39-year-old female, living in Pailin city, after her chickens were stolen.

After receiving the complaint, the professional forces rushed to investigate and identify the suspect until 10:45 pm on the same day when tehy arrested Soeun Bol, a 30-year-old male, who was caught red handed with the poultry.

After questioning the suspect, admitted that he had stolen the birds and had carried out seven other chicken thefts in the past.

The Pailin Police Inspectorate prepared the case to send the suspect for prosecution at the Pailin Provincial Court. AREY