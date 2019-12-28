Kandal: A Provincial Police Fire officer in charge of washing a road was hit by a car, causing his death in pools of blood on the night of December 27, 2019 at National Road 21 in Prek Samrong village, Takhmao city.



The victim was identified as Yeon Ratan, a 32-year-old male, a police officer in the Kandal Provincial Police and Fire Protection Office in Takhmao, Kandal province, police said.

He was hit by an unidentified Highlander, according to the source. Prior to the incident, the victim had to complete the task of washing National Road 21. The car traveling a speed hit him and immediately fled.



After the incident, the Takhmao police force went to inspect and began a search for the driver of the vehicle. KBN