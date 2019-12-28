Kampot: With its impressive growth and impressive geographical location, a Chinese giant from Shenzhen intends to make the province shine. Investment will transform this province into an unprecedented special economic zone in Cambodia.

In a recent meeting between Kampot governor Cheav Tay and Hong Hong, founder of Shanghai Hongyuan Investment Co., Ltd., the company said it had a great desire to invest. Focusing on transport, such as the port, airport, expressway, Kampot-Phnom Penh, Kampot-Sihanoukville and other projects, to have the strongest economic growth, to achieve the same level of progress as China’s Xinjiang Province (*where the Uighur live) or Singapore.

He also asked the provincial authorities to support and ask for relevant expertise, cooperation and security.

Regarding the mega project, it was said that the intention of the company is to make Kampot as advanced as possible, ensuring sufficient legal access for both domestic and foreign investors. In addition, it is committed to trying to outperform the companies that are present in Cambodian territory.

The governor, however, said that it was not a certainty, because they were only studying and visiting. And as a provincial governor, he must welcome and urge companies to come up with specific action plans to submit to the Council for the Development of Cambodia and then apply to the head of government for the decision.

It is worth noting that Kampot’s various potentials, like Bokor National Park, will be a smart development city, with tourism, history, greenery, natural beauty and an unparalleled mountain-sea climate. The development project of the Royal Government has a vision in the 2035 development goals.

There are many potential natural resources such as forests, wildlife, waterfalls, islands, sea grass, coral reefs, mangrove forests, salt marshes, agricultural land, paradise resorts, Bokor Mountain and many more.

