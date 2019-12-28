Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Man Admits $30k Fake Fraud

Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 28, 2019, police of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Royal Gendarmerie sent a Chinese man to court in connection with a scam.

At 7:45 pm December 21, 2019 at a condominium on Diamond Island, the local military police in Chamkarmon arrested a male suspect, REUN HU, a 33-year-old Chinese national, who allegedly exchanged $ 30,000 in counterfeit notes with a Chinese victim.

The victim claimed to have exchanged 208,500 yuan with the suspect, who handed over counterfeit USD.

After receiving the information, authorities arrested the suspect and questioned him. He admitted that he had committed the fraud and authorities made a case to send the suspect to court for action. POST NEWS


