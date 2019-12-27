Crime FEATURED Latest 

Police Patrol Nabs 4 Armed And Dangerous Crims

Preah Sihanouk: A Provincial Patrol Force arrested four Chinese nationals armed with a gun, knives and handcuffs as they were preparing to carry out robbery and extortion.

The operation took place at 2 am on December 27, 2019 in Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

In the course of the operation, the cops detained four Chinese suspects. One K59, five bullets, a pair of handcuffs, and some masks were seized along with a very dity Lexus, and were sent to the provincial police for further legal action. TVFB


