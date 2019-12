Kompong Cham: At 5 pm on December 26, 2019, a car rolled back onto a ferry and hit people in Prek Por commune, Srei Santhor district, Kompong Cham province.

The Lexus RX330 apears to have driven off the ferry up a steep slope and then rolled backwards hitting two women and two children

After the incident, the police visited the site, while the injured were sent to hospital. CEN

UPDATE: More images of the scene (warning, graphic)