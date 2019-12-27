Phnom Penh: 282,66kg rare animal bones were seized on December 27, 2019, and two Vietnamese nationals detained at Phnom Penh International Airport

After receiving information about the illegal smuggling of goods, the joint force comprises the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Counterfeit Products Committee, The Phnom Penh International Customs Office and CamControl detained the Vietnamese nationals seized at Phnom Penh International Airport and seized the (*unspecified species) wildlife bones.

The two suspects are currently being detained by police and have been sent to court for legal action. KBN