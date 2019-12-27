Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has began to hear the case of a revolutionary force attempting to overthrow the Royal Government.

The trial, which consisted of 12 defendants, many of whom are elderly. All 12 defendants are accused of organizing armed groups and unauthorized stockpiling of weapons under Articles 485, 486, and 488 of the Penal Code.

At the hearing, former monk, Vann Sovan said that in 2016, he became familiar with a man named Sam Tan, the local elder where he lived, who taught him the history of the country. They traveled to Thailand to meet with other people to formulate a plan to build a counter-insurgency force and overthrow the government.

When he returned, Ros Savon, aka Koch, came to the pagoda to contact him to buy guns for $ 1850. They collected more parts and ammunition on Street 51 and transported them by taxi.

He then buried the 25 guns at his father’s home until the day authorities came and arrested him, along with alleged members of the Khmer National Liberation Front movement.

Bun Brashe, said to be a main member of the organization was arrested by the police on the afternoon of October 2, 2018 in Preah Vihear province. More arrests in Phnom Penh, Kampot and Pursat followed, totalling 12 people.

During the operation, police seized 25 rifles, one pistol, four grenades, ammunition and a modified gun

The hearing was adjourned until February 3-4, 2020. KSP