Phnom Penh: A 32 year old man died after his Prius crashed into a road divider at 3:20 am on Thursday , 26 December 2019 on Monivong/Street 360 in Boeng Keng Kang 1.

The source said that the car was was driven at high speeds by a man called Tang Veasna, who died at the scene. Nearly $ 4,000 in cash and two phones that he was carrying were returned to relatives.

Images of SCENE