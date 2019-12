Pailin: On December 26, 2019, at 12:10 pm, a Korean man committed suicide in the third floor of a room at San Por Guesthouse in Phsar Prum Cheung village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

KANG MIN GU, a 35-year-old man, was examined by authorities who confirmed that he had committed suicide by hanging. The victim’s body was kept at the scene to await the embassy’s arrival. GDI