Yesterday night, December 25, 2019, a foreigner with a Facebook account Marie Thourida Dekeister made a request for justice from authorities and officials.

The Frenchman, Jean Yves Dekeister was hit by a white Range Rover on 29th November in Chbar Ampov, causing him to have his left leg amputated. The driver left the scene and has not been traced.

He has been in Cambodia since 1991, where he has done volunteering work and speaks Khmer very well.

