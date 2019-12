Banteay Meanchey: On December 26, 2019, at 4:30 am, a Chinese driver, believed to have been very drunk smashed into several vehicles and the border post in Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey province.

The drunk drove at high speed, crashed into a minivan, a car and then collided with several motorbikes.

The vehicle was brought to a stop, and somehow the driver managed to escape on foot. POST NEWS