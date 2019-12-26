Crime FEATURED Latest 

September, the month of Pchum Ben and the height of the monsoon season. Despite the drought, there was a lot of rain and flooding, massive numbers of Chinese net scammers rounded up and an epic month for the nation’s favourite bus company.

A mere 222 snippets of going on were published, and here’s the flotsam that rose to the surface.

Oh, and did anyone remember to wake up Green Day?

Indian Boyzone tribute act tour Siem Reap

First whisperings of a load of Chinese fleeing Sihanoukville.

Thieves got a short, back n’ sides.

How about a skytrain?

There was widespread flooding across the kingdom

Football hopes were high after a 1:1 draw against Hong Kong

A 166 year prison sentence overturned.

A flight was reportedly diverted after a Chinese passenger went crazy

A university was found to be a front for illegal online gambling

And 144 more and then a few dozen more

Meanwhile, over in ‘Murca

More floods

VIIIIRAAAAAAK BUUUUNTHAAAAM!

Plastic waste was sent packing

And another 119 mm of rain dumped down on SHK

Never under estimate Camry Man, even if you drive a Masarati

More first hand reports from SPINACH DOGS and again HERE

VIRAK BUUUUUUUUNTHAM

Whoops

Elephant ban at Angkor announced

V’RAAAAAAAK BBBBBBBBBBBBUN-THAAAAAAAAAM

Parts of Poipet were evacuated

Damned Tripadvisor

Hunt for Chinese gunmen

The man who made the language remembered

Oh, Virak Buntham, you cannot be serious.

And the 3rd quarter over stay violations table looking something a little like this:

CountryPeople #Provinces Caught    
China63RTKPPKPSSTTSVR
Vietnam14PPKPC   
India11SVRPPSR  
Nepal9KPSSRSVR  
Korea8PPSRODM  
UK 7PPKPTSR  
USA5PP    
Germany5PPSR   
Australia4PP    
Russian4PPSHK   
Nigeria4PP    
New Zealand4PPIncludes a kid   
Turkey 3PPSR   
Ukraine- 3KepSR   
France3PPKep   
Philippines3PP    
Brazil 2PP    
Sweden2PPSR   
Denmark2PP    
Pakistan1PP    
Laos1PP    
Italy 1KPS    
Uzbekistan1SHK    
South Africa1PPsame guy twice   
Norway1KPT    
Croatia1PP    
Netherlands1PP    
Finland1PP    
Iceland1SR    
Austria1SR    
Kyrgyzstan1PP    
Portugal1PP    
Singapore1SR    
Ghana1PP    

