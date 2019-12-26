CNEptember Reviewlution #9 #9 #9 #9
September, the month of Pchum Ben and the height of the monsoon season. Despite the drought, there was a lot of rain and flooding, massive numbers of Chinese net scammers rounded up and an epic month for the nation’s favourite bus company.
A mere 222 snippets of going on were published, and here’s the flotsam that rose to the surface.
Oh, and did anyone remember to wake up Green Day?
Indian Boyzone tribute act tour Siem Reap
First whisperings of a load of Chinese fleeing Sihanoukville.
Thieves got a short, back n’ sides.
How about a skytrain?
There was widespread flooding across the kingdom
Football hopes were high after a 1:1 draw against Hong Kong
A 166 year prison sentence overturned.
A flight was reportedly diverted after a Chinese passenger went crazy
A university was found to be a front for illegal online gambling
And 144 more and then a few dozen more
Meanwhile, over in ‘Murca
Plastic waste was sent packing
And another 119 mm of rain dumped down on SHK
Never under estimate Camry Man, even if you drive a Masarati
More first hand reports from SPINACH DOGS and again HERE
Elephant ban at Angkor announced
V’RAAAAAAAK BBBBBBBBBBBBUN-THAAAAAAAAAM
Parts of Poipet were evacuated
Damned Tripadvisor
Hunt for Chinese gunmen
The man who made the language remembered
Oh, Virak Buntham, you cannot be serious.
And the 3rd quarter over stay violations table looking something a little like this:
|Country
|People #
|Provinces Caught
|China
|63
|RTK
|PP
|KPS
|STT
|SVR
|Vietnam
|14
|PP
|KPC
|India
|11
|SVR
|PP
|SR
|Nepal
|9
|KPS
|SR
|SVR
|Korea
|8
|PP
|SR
|ODM
|UK
|7
|PP
|KPT
|SR
|USA
|5
|PP
|Germany
|5
|PP
|SR
|Australia
|4
|PP
|Russian
|4
|PP
|SHK
|Nigeria
|4
|PP
|New Zealand
|4
|PP
|Includes a kid
|Turkey
|3
|PP
|SR
|Ukraine-
|3
|Kep
|SR
|France
|3
|PP
|Kep
|Philippines
|3
|PP
|Brazil
|2
|PP
|Sweden
|2
|PP
|SR
|Denmark
|2
|PP
|Pakistan
|1
|PP
|Laos
|1
|PP
|Italy
|1
|KPS
|Uzbekistan
|1
|SHK
|South Africa
|1
|PP
|same guy twice
|Norway
|1
|KPT
|Croatia
|1
|PP
|Netherlands
|1
|PP
|Finland
|1
|PP
|Iceland
|1
|SR
|Austria
|1
|SR
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|PP
|Portugal
|1
|PP
|Singapore
|1
|SR
|Ghana
|1
|PP