Siem Reap: A foreigner will be deported from Cambodia after Siem Reap police he had over stayed his visa by almost 800 days,

At about 8 am on December 26, 2019, the force of the Office of Investigation and Procedure went to a rented room in Siem Reap town, and invited British national JOHN DAVID HARRIS, 53, to the office for a chat.

It was found his last entry into the Kingdom of Cambodia was on September 28, 2017, and his visa had expired from 28 October 2017 (768 days and counting).