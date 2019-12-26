Sihanoukville: A Department of Labor and Vocational Training spokesman told a local website on December 26, that after it was decided to close online gambling businesses, which will be completed by the end of 2019, a number of casinos have ceased their business operations, which has resulted in the loss of about 7,700 Cambodian casinos worker jobs.

Yuv Khemara confirmed that four casinos had decided to close their operations, while 23 casinos had laid off many staff, (33?) casinos have suspended business temporarily.

The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Labor and Vocational Training has received complaints of both collective and individual labor disputes, many of the latter are labor disputes over casinos closing down.

On August 18, the government of Cambodia issued notice to end all online gambling activities by January 1, 2020. KBN