PHNOM PENH – The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) unveiled nine major investment projects by the end of this year, with its Cambodian Investment Committee approving nearly $ 2 billion in investment with than 10,000 direct jobs to be created.

Among the projects approved on December 25, 2019, is the AEON MALL 3 project, invested by AEON MALL (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD.

The mall will be located in Prek Ta Long 3 village, Chak Angre Krom commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh with an investment of US $ 289.6 million and will create 470 jobs.

Therefore, after the approval the construction of the AEON Mall 3, located on Samdech Techo Boulevard in the ING City development area, will begin to break ground in early 2020. The project is expected to take about 24 months

