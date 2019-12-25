Svay Rieng: On December 16, 2019, authorities seized four kilograms of drugs being shipped across the border to Vietnam.

After detaining the two suspects and questioning them, police then detained three more suspects, along with the alleged Nigerian ringleader.

Currently, the five suspects, including two women and 4 kg of methamphetamine, along with related evidence, were sent by the Svay Rieng Provincial Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force to the prosecutor at the Svay Rieng Provincial Court.

