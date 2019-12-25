Environment FEATURED Latest 

Humpback Dolphin Washes Up In Sihanoukville

cne1 Views 0 Comments

Preah Sihanouk: On the morning of December 25, 2019, a dolphin weighing about 200 kg was found dead on the beach under the Koh Puos Bridge in Sihanoukville.

The marine mammal measured 2.30 m and was identified as an Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, which are found off the coast and around the island of Koh Rong and the archipelago.

These rare animals are protected by Sub-Decree No.123, and this one is believed to have been killed after being caught in fishing nets.

Fisheries officials later buried the carcass. POST NEWS


You May Also Like

BBQ Murder- Officer Jailed For Chinese Man’s Death

cne0

Sorry! Digger Knocks Out Power In SHK

cne2

Siem Reap Bike Meet This Saturday

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *