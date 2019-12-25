Beijing: The Ministry of Public Security in China held a press conference over the implementation of “Operation Cloud Sword” against online crimes inside the country and overseas.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, said that in recent years, with the rapid development of China’s finance, communications, and the Internet, new types of cyber crimes, including telecommunications and cyber fraud, have rapidly developed and spread. Tools and modern online banking technology have been used to carry out fraud activities and have caused serious economic losses to the victims.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Security organized the National Criminal Investigation Department to launch “cloud sword” on June 13, and achieved remarkable results.

The operation was extended to the end of January next year.

Since the launch of the special operation, China has cracked 118,000 cases of telecommunications network fraud nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 62.7%. 99,000 suspects were arrested, a year-on-year increase of 135.6%.

Police enforcement cooperation in Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos and other countries destroyed a large number of fraud dens, and escorted 2,553 suspects of telecommunications network frauds on 14 occasions, which has greatly deterred overseas telecommunications cyber ​​fraud criminal groups.