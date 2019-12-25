Siem Reap: Police at Siem Reap’s Night Market said at 15:00 on December 24, 2019, they received a woman who had come from Phnom Penh by taxi.

When she arrived in Siem Reap, she did not have any money to pay and said something strange about ‘getting rid of the old year and the new year will come’. So the taxi driver took her to the police.

Police said during her interrogation, she refused answer questions, instead asking authorities to find her some delicious food and rent a hotel for her to sleep.

Later, authorities found her name, Chim Borann, 27, a native of Phnom Touch, Mongkul Borey district, Banteay Meanchey province, currently living in Sangkat Phsar Depot II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Police later called her family, who said she had mental problems and was like a child in some ways. KPT

*Whether the taxi driver was paid, or she was returned back to Phnom penh is not made clear.