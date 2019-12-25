Sihanoukville: On December 24, 2019, His Excellency Kuch Chamroeun, the Governor of Preah Sihanouk province, officially announced the directive of the Royal Government of Cambodia. No. 207SR, dated 18 August 2019, which does not allow online gambling in the Kingdom of Cambodia. .

Just hours later, a number of Chinese people stormed out of Sihanoukville, leaving many owners of cars leased to them in panic because they were now at high risk of being forced to sell.

According to the source, some cars bought for $ 20- 30,000 are being sold for only $ 7 – 8,000, as the market is saturated. KBN