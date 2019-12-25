Crime FEATURED Latest 

Alamo Cafe Murder- Trial Concludes

PHNOM PENH- On December 25 a Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge heard a murder case against a woman accused of killing her friend in Alamo Cafe in Phnom Penh’s riverside area, and cutting up the corpse, before disposing of it in the river.

Sin Sophal (Da), a 35-year-old woman , confessed that she had committed the crime, and that the motive was over a debt of $ 700.

The victim’s family asked for $ 30,000 compensation from the accused woman.

After hearing the trial in Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge decided to postpone the verdict until 31 December 2019.

