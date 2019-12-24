Phnom Penh: Gun shots were fired at police along 315 in Boeng Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, at a little after 10 pm on December 23, 2019

The suspect was trying to avoid stopping for a police stop on 598 and a chase took place.

The suspect then pulled the motorcycle into a house and fired several shots at the police force, but nobody was hit or injured. The suspect then ran into the house which was stormed by police.

Two men named as Kith Mengly and Meas Seila were sent for questioning. A SIG SAUER pistol was recovered. AREY

VIDEO FROM TVFB