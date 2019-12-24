Phnom Penh: A man was found dead in a rented room on the morning of 24 December 2019 on the 3rd floor of a building Kork Chambok, Sangkat Chom Chao I, Por Senchey District.

Heng Hong, a 43-year-old had been repatriated from the United States for more than 10 years.

According to the report, the victim’s partner Kim Ita, 28, said he had lived at the address for over a year.

The source added that he had been drinking on the evening of December 23, and he had fallen unconscious and had been rescued by a neighbor on the way home. At 6 am on the morning of the 24th she woke up to find out he was dead and reported to the authorities for an autopsy.

Authorities said that he had suffered a stroke. POST NEWS

*The source also mentions another man of a similar background who died of a heart attack in Phnom Penh