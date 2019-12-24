Crime FEATURED Latest 

Jake Bayer Arrested For Violence In Siem Reap

cne0 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Siem Reap: An Australian named JAKE NICHOLAS BAYER, 31, was sent to Siem Reap eviction office following intentional violence in Siem Reap. Police in Siem Reap province said that at 3:15 am on December 23, 2019, the foreigner attacked the victim, Nil Sopheak, a 33-year-old Cambodian national in Veal Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City.

Following questioning, Police in Siem Reap province said that according to inquiries from the victim and witnesses, the foreigner often assaulted his Cambodian wife and had a mental disorder, and sometimes can’t control his violent temper.

Article and Photo: Thach Piseth Edit Article: Liv San #, Siem Reap Provincial Information Department

You May Also Like

Armed Chinese Men Stopped Before Crime

cne0

Abbey Alexander Prepares To Return Home

cne0

Unidentified Body Found Floating Off Koh Rong

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *