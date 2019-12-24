Siem Reap: An Australian named JAKE NICHOLAS BAYER, 31, was sent to Siem Reap eviction office following intentional violence in Siem Reap. Police in Siem Reap province said that at 3:15 am on December 23, 2019, the foreigner attacked the victim, Nil Sopheak, a 33-year-old Cambodian national in Veal Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City.

Following questioning, Police in Siem Reap province said that according to inquiries from the victim and witnesses, the foreigner often assaulted his Cambodian wife and had a mental disorder, and sometimes can’t control his violent temper.

Article and Photo: Thach Piseth Edit Article: Liv San #, Siem Reap Provincial Information Department