PHNOM PENH – A woman died at 5:00 am on December 24, 2019 on Street 2002, Ta Ngu 1 Village, Kakap 1 Commune, Por Senchey District.

Sorn Sarath, a 34-year-old female resident of the Cambodian Homeless People Organization, is reported to have been deported from the USA.

According to a comment by Han Sarun, a male security guard, the organization confirmed to the police, the victim had entered the organization on December 9, 2019, suffering from asthma and mental illness. She took a lot of medication.

On 24th at 5:00 am Hun Sarun, heard the victim coming out of the room, screaming for help, he went out to her, but she had died. He then reported to his superiors, who reported to the local authorities.

According to the examination of technical science, the police chief of Phnom Penh police and the doctor of the university, Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, concluded that the death was due to a heart attack caused by the use of (unspecified) drugs.

The body is currently being stored at Pochentong pagoda.

There have been 3 other fatalities reported today from the Khmer-American community- Hong Heng (Teardrop) and Savin Khann