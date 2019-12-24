August is rainy, and a nightmare for tourism business. But between the floods of ‘low season’ the freaks come out and the news is never dull.

Here are some hand-picked cherries from the tree of barely passable information. Probably bringing you breaking news in passable English before you read it anywhere else that usually just copies it off here anyway, before the proper story goes out in the real news!*

*Unless you’re illiterate, live in a different time-zone or don’t care.



Illegal sidewalk constructions bulldozed in SHK

Work suspended on Gold Tower 42 #1

More soggy sun-ups in Snooky.

Chinese embassy issued safety warnings for Westport visitors.

Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea died at the ripe old age of 93.

White guy of the month#1?

Sihanoukville floods again.

NOT OUR PUBLIC HOLIDAYS !?

Yet more stories of waste woe from the coast.

A Battambang man got stuck in a cave for 4 days.

Filipino card scammers hauled in

Yet more serious flooding in SHK

Roads were cut off

A damaged hotel built illegally was ordered to come down.

And massive flooding in Kampot (but don’t blame the dam!)

A light sentence for British teacher Steve Loryman

A new chapter for PP riverside begins….

Chinese ‘spinach’ operations spread across the nation

An explosion in downtown Siem Reap made the news worldwide.

Big number arrests of Chinese internet scammers kicked off.

A murderous monk

Ice box saves drowning fishermen

Online gambling ban announced (big news).

Angry Kiwi of the month

Singer from Cambodia’s Golden Age died in USA

Kampot Chinese brothel bust

Sihanoukville casino shootout (again)

It was a great month for barang mugshots

RIP the last wild tiger of Cambodia

366 Chinese rounded up

Huge fire in Phnom Penh

US authorities caught up with wanted sex offender in PP

Bunny Bar was raided, owner and manager taken away on sex charges. They were later sent to court

VIRAK BUNTHAM of the month

CON CHN-AIR continued flights.

Russian shoplifters lived up to cultural stereotypes

High tide at Kep

