CNE(sus) August-Us: Review #8
August is rainy, and a nightmare for tourism business. But between the floods of ‘low season’ the freaks come out and the news is never dull.
Here are some hand-picked cherries from the tree of barely passable information. Probably bringing you breaking news in passable English before you read it anywhere else that usually just copies it off here anyway, before the proper story goes out in the real news!*
*Unless you’re illiterate, live in a different time-zone or don’t care.
Illegal sidewalk constructions bulldozed in SHK
Work suspended on Gold Tower 42 #1
Chinese embassy issued safety warnings for Westport visitors.
Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea died at the ripe old age of 93.
Yet more stories of waste woe from the coast.
A Battambang man got stuck in a cave for 4 days.
Filipino card scammers hauled in
Yet more serious flooding in SHK
A damaged hotel built illegally was ordered to come down.
And massive flooding in Kampot (but don’t blame the dam!)
A light sentence for British teacher Steve Loryman
A new chapter for PP riverside begins….
Chinese ‘spinach’ operations spread across the nation
An explosion in downtown Siem Reap made the news worldwide.
Big number arrests of Chinese internet scammers kicked off.
Ice box saves drowning fishermen
Online gambling ban announced (big news).
Angry Kiwi of the month
Singer from Cambodia’s Golden Age died in USA
Kampot Chinese brothel bust
Sihanoukville casino shootout (again)
It was a great month for barang mugshots
RIP the last wild tiger of Cambodia
US authorities caught up with wanted sex offender in PP
Bunny Bar was raided, owner and manager taken away on sex charges. They were later sent to court
VIRAK BUNTHAM of the month
CON CHN-AIR continued flights.
Russian shoplifters lived up to cultural stereotypes
The over stayers table looked like this:
|Country
|People #
|Provinces Caught
|China
|60
|RTK
|PP
|KPS
|STT
|SVR
|Vietnam
|14
|PP
|KPC
|India
|11
|SVR
|PP
|SR
|Korea
|8
|PP
|SR
|ODM
|UK
|6
|PP
|KPT
|SR
|USA
|5
|PP
|Germany
|4
|PP
|SR
|Australia
|4
|PP
|New Zealand
|4
|PP
|Includes a kid
|Ukraine-
|3
|Kep
|SR
|France
|3
|PP
|Kep
|Turkey
|3
|PP
|SR
|Russian
|3
|PP
|SHK
|Nigeria
|3
|PP
|Philippines
|3
|PP
|Brazil
|2
|PP
|Nepal
|2
|KPS
|SR
|Sweden
|2
|PP
|SR
|Denmark
|2
|PP
|Pakistan
|1
|PP
|Laos
|1
|PP
|Italy
|1
|KPS
|Uzbekistan
|1
|SHK
|South Africa
|1
|PP
|same guy twice
|Norway
|1
|KPT
|Croatia
|1
|PP
|Netherlands
|1
|PP
|Finland
|1
|PP
|Iceland
|1
|SR
|Austria
|1
|SR
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|PP
|Portugal
|1
|PP
|Singapore
|1
|SR