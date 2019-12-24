FEATURED Health Latest 

American-Khmer Dies In Sen Sok

Phnom Penh: An Americans died on December 23rd, 2019, in Kokkhang commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

Authorities said SAVIN KHANN a 39-year-old male, was a US resident, occupying living at the scene.

After the incident, the police came to the site to conduct a physical examination and autopsy. According to the conclusions of Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a doctor at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, the death was from a heart attack caused by drugs.

The body has been brought to the Stung Meanchey pagoda.

