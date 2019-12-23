Ratanakiri: A man mistakenly drank acid which was in a water bottle

at 6:20 pm on December 21, 2019 in Mui Village, Ning Commune, Andong Meas District, Ratanakiri Province.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Chau Zhek, an ethnioc Jarai resident of the village.

Before the incident, the victim had been beer with neighbours. When he returned home thirsty, he reached for a bottle of water, and after drinking realized that the bottle contained acid. The family immediately sent the victim to the local health center for help, but his condition was too serious and he was sent to the district health center for further treatment.

