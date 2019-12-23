Crime FEATURED Latest 

Mother And Daughter Sentenced Over Killing

cne0 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: On December 23, 2019 Municipal Court delivered a verdict on the murder of a mother and daughter who together killed their husband/son-in-law.

49-year-old Kong Thida was sentenced yo to 11 years in prison and Somary (also reported as Sakura or Samara), 20-year- (daughter) was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder under Article 199 of the Penal Code and fined 200 million riels.

On the morning of May 27, 2017, Sen Sok district police sent a mother and daughter who together killed Kim Yat, 29, to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The pair later pleaded guilty.

The woman, Ngoy Somary, asked for 10,000 riel, and the husband refused, leading to the violence and death. AREY

You May Also Like

Fatal Stabbing in Sen Sok

cne0

Tottenham Coaches Complete Training Sessions

cne0

UPDATE: One Injured In Factory Explosion

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *