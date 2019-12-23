Phnom Penh: On December 23, 2019 Municipal Court delivered a verdict on the murder of a mother and daughter who together killed their husband/son-in-law.

49-year-old Kong Thida was sentenced yo to 11 years in prison and Somary (also reported as Sakura or Samara), 20-year- (daughter) was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder under Article 199 of the Penal Code and fined 200 million riels.

On the morning of May 27, 2017, Sen Sok district police sent a mother and daughter who together killed Kim Yat, 29, to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The pair later pleaded guilty.

The woman, Ngoy Somary, asked for 10,000 riel, and the husband refused, leading to the violence and death. AREY