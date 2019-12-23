Koh Kong Province: According to a report on December 23, 2019, the Koh Kong Provincial Joint Task Force’s Inspection and Evaluation Team revealed that after receiving information, a force of officials and technical experts to investigate Thu Diet/Tun Dith/Thuot Thanh, a 2 star general, for filling in coastal land with sand.

Tun Dith has yet to be removed from the army by December 23, 2019.

He is accused of dredging and dumping sand along a 43-meter-long area into the mouth of a creek on Koh Por island without permission from the authorities and professional bodies. He is also reported to be deputy director of the border office.

Deputy prosecutor Un Sovann, said that the location at the mouth of the Prek Por was 43 meters wide and 3 meters wide, located in the village of Smach Meanchey, Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumint City, Koh Kong province. AREY