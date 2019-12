Poipet: A incident happened on December 23, 2019 at 9:05 am in Kbal Spean village, Poipet commune, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province.

A Chinese construction worker fell off a building under construction at the Holiday Palace casino in Poipet, near the Thai-Cambodian border. AREY

UPDATE: Later named as LIU WANJUN, a 31-year-old Chinese national.