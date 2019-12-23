Sihanoukville: A homeowner, who is also an armed border police officer, fired several shots at two Chinese suspects who were burgling his home.

One of the suspects died, the other was taken to Sihanoukville referral hospital.



The incident happened at around midnight on December 23, 2019 at Street 216, # 76 in Group 8, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

The owner of the property was identified as Lit, a 35-year-old male, who was a naval border police officer.

However, authorities did not immediately identify the two Chinese nationals and said the investigation was continuing with legal procedures. TVFB