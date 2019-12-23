Battambang: On December 23, 2019, at 10:20 am, a foreigner visited police for help with a missing passport.

Immigration police said the foreigner, identified as STEFAN FINLEY FELIX KONIG, a 34-year-old Austrian national, was a tourist and had arrived in Cambodia at the Pailin international border checkpoint in 2015 and has been missing documents since.

he has been staying and eating at a monastery in Battambang without any documents. The foreigner was referred to the Immigration Department for legal action.

SOURCE: GDI Facebook