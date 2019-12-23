Phnom Penh: Due to the effects of the low pressure system, the weather conditions in Cambodia from 26- 29 December 2019, will see the temperature drop to 17 degrees Celsius in five provinces, while the other provinces will cool down to around 20 degrees Celsius. (Typhoon, PHANFONE, is passing through the Philippines and moving into the South China Sea, but will not affect Cambodia)

The Ministry of Water Resources said:

1: From 26-29 December, the northern highlands: Preah Vihear Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Pailin will be cold in the mornings

* The minimum temperature is 17-19 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 27-30 ° C

All other provinces

* The minimum temperature is 20-24 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 30-33 ° C