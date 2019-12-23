Environment FEATURED Latest 

Another Cold Snap Coming 26-29 December

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: Due to the effects of the low pressure system, the weather conditions in Cambodia from 26- 29 December 2019, will see the temperature drop to 17 degrees Celsius in five provinces, while the other provinces will cool down to around 20 degrees Celsius. (Typhoon, PHANFONE, is passing through the Philippines and moving into the South China Sea, but will not affect Cambodia)

The Ministry of Water Resources said:

1:  From 26-29 December, the northern highlands: Preah Vihear Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Pailin will be cold in the mornings

* The minimum temperature is 17-19 ° C
* The maximum temperature is 27-30 ° C

All other provinces

* The minimum temperature is 20-24 ° C
* The maximum temperature is 30-33 ° C

You May Also Like

Ministry Announces 4 Paid Day Water Festival

cne0

The Sad Fate Of World Record Breaking Boat?

cne0

Developer Dumps Land Over Ancient Bridge

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *