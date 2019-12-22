Ratanakkiri: On December 20, 2019, an Andong Meas district border post officer detonated a bomb which exploded, causing injuries.

The victim was identified as a 45-year-old ethnic Tampuon, and a military officer Battalion 102 at the border guard station of Andong Meas District.

The victim used powder to make bombs to fish in the Sesan River, which is located nearby.

He was on board the boat when the improvised explosive device dropped onto the deck and exploded.

After the explosion, military officers stationed at the post rushed the victims to Andong Meas District Health. The victim was seriously injured and taken to the provincial hospital for emergency treatment.

AREY